ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Officials have identified a Robeson County student who was killed Saturday in a crash.

Bethany Grace Kinlaw, 17, died at the scene of the crash, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday on Barker Ten Mile Road, troopers said. Kinlaw was driving north when she ran off the side of the road and crashed into a ditch. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Glen Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said Kinlaw was a junior at St. Pauls High School.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County was saddened to learn about a car crash on Saturday that claimed the life of a student at St. Pauls High School,” the district posted.