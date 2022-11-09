ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Officials in North Carolina are searching for an escaped prison offender in Robeson County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Joshua P. Ostwalt (#1017527) escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

Ostwalt, who is 32 years old, is 6’3″ and 170 pounds, according to officials. He has tattoos on both arms and hands and on his neck. He has also spelled his last name “Ostowalt.”

Ostwalt was serving a 2.5 year sentence for felony breaking and entering and was scheduled to be released July 27, 2023, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Ostwalt is asked to call 911 or 910-618-5535.