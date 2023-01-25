ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A triple homicide on Tuesday in Robeson County is believed to have stemmed from an argument about money, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Wednesday in a news conference.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilkins said Leak was spotted by a citizen riding a moped without a helmet and he was eventually taken into custody in the Maxton area. Wilkins added that Leak has been cooperative.

James Elijah Beauregard, 45, Donald Kendrick Williams, 51, and Sierra Nicole Wherry, 34, all of Red Springs, died in the shooting in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive, Wilkins said. Equilla Williams Biggs, 71, of Red Springs was also injured in the shooting and is expected to survive.

All four people had multiple gunshot wounds, Wilkins said.

Leak is the nephew of Biggs and cousin of Williams and Wherry, according to the sheriff’s office. Leak and Beauregard grew up together.

“We’ve lost basically a family here, and friends, in the small community of Red Springs,” Wilkins said. “These folks are very well-known in their area and very well-respected.”

Investigators believe there was an argument over missing money, which led to the shooting.

“There was an argument over who took his money and he just lost it,” Wilkins said.

Leak was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Leak had not been charged with any criminal offenses since he was released on parole in October 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I’m in my 42nd year of law enforcement and it’s just disheartening,” Wilkins said. “Early in my career, I could remember at time you would not see murder suspects walking the streets.”

Wilkins mentioned an incident on I-95 on Saturday in which a person who was out on bond for a murder charge allegedly pointed a gun on a detective.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take,” Wilkins said. “Again, law enforcement constantly catches that blame, but it’s not our fault. We’re doing our part. Once that person is presented to a magistrate and they’re locked up in that detention center, we’re done, that’s it for us. We have no control.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.