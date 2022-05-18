ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happened near Old Lower Road in the Red Springs area, according to McLean. The person who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition.

The name of the person arrested was not immediately available.

McLean said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released when it’s appropriate.

