ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to Northwood’s Fire and Rescue.
The crash happened along Barker Ten Mile Road near Howell Road, officials said.
Photos show one car rolled over on its side.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
