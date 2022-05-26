PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Pembroke, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at the Locklear Court Pembroke Housing Authority Apartment complex in the area of Pine Street and Lumbee Street, Hunt said.

One person from the Pembroke area was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, Hunt said. The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.