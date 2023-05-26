One person has died in a car accident in Robeson County.

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died in a car crash Friday Morning on Barker Ten Mile Road and Butler Farms Road in Robeson County, according to First S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to Lewis, Ginger Locklear Cummings, 52, of Lumberton was travelling North at a high rate of speed when she ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed into the other lane, ran into a ditch and overturned. Cummings was ejected from the vehicle, ultimately killing her.

Alcohol impairment is unknown at this time, according to Lewis.

There was another other passenger in the vehicle that was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to Lewis.