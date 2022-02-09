Parents divided over mask mandate extension at Robeson County schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Parents are split over a decision to extend Robeson County Public Schools’ mask mandate.

The Robeson County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to extend the mandate for an additional 30 days.

“It’s crappy because they won’t let us voice our opinion on it,” Kristen Cox said of the extension.

Cox, a mother of two of the district’s students, said she was frustrated that parents were not allowed to share their opinion at the meeting, which was held virtually.

“I planned on going but they wouldn’t let me in,” Cox said. “I called several times last week and this week. I’ve been calling for four months.”

During the meeting, Superintendent Freddie Williamson cited data that shows less than half of Robeson County’s population is fully vaccinated.

“We will get to a point where we hope to be able to make a different recommendation,” Williamson said. “But at this point, we feel our best recommendation is to continue our mask mandate.”

The decision came days after the CDC shared a study about the effectiveness of masks that critics said was misleading. A graphic posted on Twitter claims people wearing cloth masks are 56% less likely to test positive, but a disclaimer says the results are “not statistically significant.”

“Even on the box that you buy the masks in, it says not intended for COVID,” Cox said. “So I think it is pointless.”

Some parents, though, said the mandate has given them peace of mind.

“You never know what is around them in the environments they are in,” Edward Scott, whose son is a student at Robeson County Public Schools said. “I think a mask would help.”

Some point to flawed quarantine guidelines as a bigger problem than students not wearing masks.

“My son got quarantined last week. His sister lives in the house with him, goes to the same school, rides the same bus,” Robin Byrd, a mother of two students at the district said. “But the school told me she doesn’t have to quarantine, only he does. That makes no sense to me.”

News13 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services about the extension and was referred to the agency’s public health toolkit for schools. The guidance there recommends masks for all students and staff. It also recommends proper ventilation, distancing, hand washing and testing for schools without a mask requirement.