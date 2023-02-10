ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a 91-year-old woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Quevedo Pembroke in the area of Sherrill and Red Bank roads in Maxton. He was charged with felony hit and run; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury; driving left of center; and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

The 91-year-old Red Springs woman was hit shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road, according to the sheriff’s office. She was in the hospital in critical condition on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.

Quevedo remains in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $600,000.00 secured bond.

​Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

