ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive.

McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center, and will be extradited to Robeson County.