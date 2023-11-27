ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A “person of interest” is sought after allegedly fleeing a deadly head-on crash in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday at about 5:15 a.m. along Highway 71 near Malloy Road, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis.

One of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle, killing the driver, Lewis said. The person who caused the crash ran away before state troopers got there.

Lewis said they have a “person of interest” and more information will be released later Monday afternoon.

