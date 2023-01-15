ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.