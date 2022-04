ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County are asking for the public’s help in a stolen-vehicle investigation.

A white four-door 1995 Buick Century was stolen Tuesday from the parking lot of the Sweepstakes Casino on Highway 301, Rowland police said in a Facebook post that has surveillance videos and photos of the theft taking place.

Video courtesy of the Rowland Police department

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-422-3311 or 910-774-6869 to remain anonymous.