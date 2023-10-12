FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot and injured Wednesday night on Jenkins Street in the Fairmont area, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards.

Edwards said the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. and the victim was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center and was released early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway to identify the suspects and Edwards said no additional details are available.

