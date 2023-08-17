ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — New cameras were installed on school buses in Robeson County.

The buses now have a button the driver can press to mark footage on the camera, instead of having to look for the licenses plates of illegal drivers.

“Sometimes, vehicles come out of nowhere around curves, whatever it may be,” said David Oxendine, Prospect Elementary School principal.

Oxendine said the school already had other cameras on the buses, but the new ones record the bus driver’s front windshield view of the road.

“When the stop signs comes out, when you see the caution lights coming, start slowing down,” he said. “Don’t think you can beat the caution signs. That’s letting you know we’re getting ready to stop. We have a certain amount of footage that we’re putting those caution lights on before we come.”

The cameras were bought using a grant that the district received last year from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

Oxendine said prior to the new cameras, the district relied on bus drivers to remember the license plates of drivers who drove through bus stop signs.

“It also helps us keep the bus driver’s eyes on the road,” Oxendine said. “So, if something is going on they have a little button by their door, by their driver’s seat. They can just push that little button down. It marks in the camera in the video footage where we need to look at to see what’s going on.”

So far, 12 of the district’s buses have cameras. As soon as a bus pulls up to the school, it uploads the video to the district’s cloud.

“The public schools of Robeson County is committed to providing the most safety features we can to our students,” said Jessica Sealey, the public relations officer for the school district. “From the time they step on to our buses to the time they step off at their homes, their safety is our number-one priority.”

The district hopes to receive another grant to install cameras on the rest of its school buses.

The school district’s first day is Aug. 28.

