RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The town of Red Springs has a new police chief with decades of experience in law enforcement.

Mark Caskey took the oath of office on Monday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Congratulations to the new police chief of the Red Springs Police Department, Chief Mark Caskey, as he received his oath of office today to begin his duties,” Wilkins said.

Caskey began his career in 1977 as a Red Springs Police Officer. He has more than 45 years of experience and has served in various capacities with several agencies.

The town of Red Springs has about 3,400 residents.