RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs Police Department is looking for four individuals they believe stole multiple cars from a Carlson Chevrolet Saturday morning, the department said on Facebook.
Video shows the suspects entering the Chevrolet dealership in the 900 block of East 4th Avenue in Red Springs.
Surveillance footage also shows the suspects retrieving keys from inside the business, police said. Three cars were stolen from the parking lot and another suspect was seen leaving the area in a purple Dodge Charger.
The other three suspects were seen in the stolen vehicles traveling towards Maxton on Highway 71, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Springs police at 910-843-3454.
