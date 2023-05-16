RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Red Springs are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Monday, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

The person in the photos released by police allegedly entered the Jiffy Stop on West 3rd Avenue and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint, according to police.

Courtesy: Red Springs Police Department/Facebook

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect ran east on Front Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.