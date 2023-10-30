ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs woman was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Rennert Road in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Diana Capote was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota that crashed at about 11:15 p.m. near McGoogan Farm Road, troopers said. Two passengers suffered major injuries and were taken to the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill and the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling south on Rennert Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Capote was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

None of the victims were wearing seat belts, according to troopers.