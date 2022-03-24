ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A reward has been increased for information in the death of a Robeson County teen.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins secured another $2,000 from an anonymous donor to bring the reward up to $10,000 for information in the death of 19-year-old Marquise Coleman, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a case that can be solved if someone would come forward today,” Wilkins said in a release. “We have citizens of our county helping bring forth reward money and there is no need to withhold information inside and bear the guilt of knowing murderers are amongst us. This family needs answers and we know a few people holds the answers to their prayers.”

The reward increase comes after the Crime Junkies podcast talked about the case. The podcast cites reporting from News13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).