ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after two men were shot at a store in the St. Pauls area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the area of Highway 20 East and Barker Ten Mile Road and found two men who had been shot. One of them, a 23-year-old St. Pauls man, was taken to an undisclosed medical center and said to be in critical condition.

Another 24-year-old St. Pauls man was also shot but left the scene before deputies arrived and was taken to an undisclosed medical center, the sheriff’s office said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

