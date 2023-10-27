ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Robeson County teenager with first-degree murder in Thursday’s morning killing of another teenager, and two adults and another juvenile are facing charges related to gun violence that happened before the deadly shooting, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.

The 17-year-old from Maxton, whose name has not been released, was arrested after Conner S. Chavis, also of Maxton, was found dead by deputies called at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday to the Stanton Road area of Maxton about a weapons violation and gunshots, the sheriff’s office said. Chavis attended Purnell Swett High School in Maxton.

While investigating Chavis’ killing, the sheriff’s office said investigators learned that two occupied residences and a vehicle were hit by gunfire before the deadly shooting. Tru Lowery, 19, of Lumberton, Jeremiah Chavis, 23, of Pembroke, and a 15-year-old from Lumberton have been charged with two counts of felony conspiracy and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in connection with those shootings.

Both juvenile suspects are being held without bond at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 17-year-old juvenile is expected to face additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Lowery and Jeremiah Chavis are also being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.