ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified two men arrested and accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit early Monday morning in a residential area of Robeson County.

Drayton Charles Bauer, 20, and Brandon Hatler, 23, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, remain in the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds of $2 million each.

The pursuit began after deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle used in a series of break-ins at businesses in the county, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle at about 3:20 a.m. after trying to pull it over in the area of Highway 41 South and Old Stage Road in Fairmont. While chasing it through a residential area on Highway 41 S., the sheriff’s office said someone inside fired multiple shots at the two deputies, hitting both vehicles.

Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle onto Interstate 74 westbound but eventually called off the chase because of the shooting and because the vehicle was “driving recklessly between vehicles that were traveling on the interstate,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It is only by the grace of God that our deputies weren’t killed after these suspects fired multiple rifle and semi-automatic rounds at them while being pursued.” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I applaud the great efforts of our deputies, detectives, local, state and federal agencies working in collaboration with each other to bring this case together. The case is now in the hands of the judicial system and we hope Justice will prevail.”

Bauer and Hatler are both charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, eight counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, three counts of safecracking, five counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Bauer is also charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Fayetteville police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont police assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

