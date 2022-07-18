ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authories are conducting a death investigation, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
It began Sunday night after sheriff’s deputies, Lumberton police, crime scene investigators and the Robeson County medical examiner were called to the 3000 block of Roberts Avenue near Lumberton.
No additional details were immediately available.
