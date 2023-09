ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 22-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday.

Tamanuel I. Melton of Maxton is 5-foot-7, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.