ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 23-year-old Lumberton man.

Deangelo Britt was last seen in the area of Centerville Church Road in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a brown hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.