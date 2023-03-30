MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old Maxton man.
Nicholas Blackhorse was last seen in the area of Campbell Soup and C&P Mini Mart in Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
He is 5-foot-7, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He also has both of his ears pierced and a tattoo of a feather on his neck and “hood rich” tattooed across both hands. He has a scar down the middle of his stomach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.