MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old Maxton man.

Nicholas Blackhorse was last seen in the area of Campbell Soup and C&P Mini Mart in Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is 5-foot-7, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He also has both of his ears pierced and a tattoo of a feather on his neck and “hood rich” tattooed across both hands. He has a scar down the middle of his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

