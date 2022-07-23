ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 61-year-old man who is believed to be cognitively impaired.
Gary T. Brooks of Maxton was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday at his home on Shady Lane, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.
Brooks walks with a hunch in his back and at a slow pace. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.