ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 61-year-old man who is believed to be cognitively impaired.

Gary T. Brooks of Maxton was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday at his home on Shady Lane, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

Brooks walks with a hunch in his back and at a slow pace. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

