ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday afternoon in a Facebook post. “Chief Britt was truly dedicated to serving his community and county. Please keep his wife Nancy, son Kyle and all his friends in your prayers.”

Lumberton Rescue and EMS also posted condolences on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nancy, Kyle, and members of Orrum Township Fire Department as they mourn the loss of their chief, Steve Britt. Chief Britt fought the good fight, and stayed the course. Godspeed 1700, we will see you again.”

The Allentown Fire Department also remembered Britt online.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Chief Steve Britt of Orrum Township Fire Department. Chief Britt was a one of a kind man, an awesome fire Chief and an even better friend. His memory and impact in the fire service will live forever. Godspeed brother, we have it from here, go rest high on that mountain 1700!”

No additional information was immediately available.

