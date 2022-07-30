ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after a shooting and a three-hour standoff, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Omar Diaz, 31, of Shannon, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies were called at 5:11 p.m. to Cuz Drive for reports of a shooting and found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Diaz was found at his home on Cuz drive during the investigation and he locked the door and refused to exit, according to the sheriff’s office. During negotiations, three people left the home, and Diaz went to the door with a gun and went back inside multiple times.

Diaz was eventually taken into custody and deputies seized two guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Diaz was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.