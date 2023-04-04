ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body Tuesday morning in the Lumber River during a search for a missing person, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.
Deputies joined by homicide and crime scene investigators began working in the area of Palmer and Can roads north of Maxton after deputies with the sheriff’s office’s river patrol division found the body at about 11:15 a.m., Wilkins’ office said in a Facebook post.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.