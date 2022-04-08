ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Fodiesville Road in Shannon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Vincent Parker, 33, of Red Springs, was found shot, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Friday.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3171 or 910-671-3100.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available.