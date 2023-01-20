ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The death investigation is in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road, Wilkins said.

Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators were on scene.

Wilkins said more details would be provided when they become available.

Count on News13 for updates.