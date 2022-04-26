SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.
Details are limited but deputies and criminal investigators were working Monday night in the 70 block of Pine Street in Shannon, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.
