ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. McCoy was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
