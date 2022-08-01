ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whitesville Road, Wilkins confirmed.
No additional information was immediately available.
