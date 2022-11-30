ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area.

Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

The case is being investigated by the Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions of the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

