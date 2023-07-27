ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for two armed and dangerous suspects connected with a 21-year-old’s death, according to a news release.

Robeson County E911 Communications Center got a call in reference to a shooting while deputies were responding to a call about a weapons violation on Freebird Lane, the release said. Deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot.

Kylon Locklear of Maxton was taken to Scotland Health Care where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke and Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland are both wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Kinston Don Locklear, 20, of Maxton, is wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Those charges are in connection with a robbery that happened on Freebird Lane, according to deputies. Kinston Locklear is charged with robbing other family members of Kylon’s the night before.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

