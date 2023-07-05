ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
William Oscar Baker Jr., 39, is wanted by deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
