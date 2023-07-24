ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.
Deputies are looking for James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge. He is wanted on a first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charge.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on Friday, deputies said. McAllister allegedly killed Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here