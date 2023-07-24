ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Deputies are looking for James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge. He is wanted on a first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charge.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Friday, deputies said. McAllister allegedly killed Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.