Robeson County deputies look for person who entered unlocked cars in church parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — When some Robeson County church-goers returned to their cars after services on Sunday, they made an unwelcome discovery.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, someone went from car to car in the church parking lot checking for unlocked doors. Now, deputies are hoping someone will recognize the person, who was caught in the act on surveillance video checking door handles.

“As 98% of these folks did attending church yesterday, they locked their car doors and didn’t make it easy for the thief,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “But unfortunately he was able to get into a couple of unlocked vehicles.”

The church is located off West 5th Street just outside Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.