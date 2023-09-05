ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Deputies are looking for Nadine Cummings of Red Springs. She is about 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Deputies said Cummings has brown eyes and white and black hair. She was last seen by the person who reported her missing about two months ago traveling towards Red Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.