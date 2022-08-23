ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a shooting that injured another person in August near Lumberton.

Terrell Mitchell, 34, is being sought in connection to the Aug. 3 shooting in the 1800 block of Lovette Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

