Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initially included an incorrect photo in their release. They have since sent the correct photo.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Wendy Lynn Jones, 20, of Maxton, was last seen Aug. 12 in the Red Hill Road area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones is 5’9″ and 190 pounds, deputies said. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen in red and black pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.