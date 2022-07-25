ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for two missing men.

Michael Terrance Amburn, 35, of Pembroke, was last seen July 5 leaving Sanderson Farm on Highway 20 in St. Pauls, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was seen walking towards the Town of St. Pauls in a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, work boots, and red draw string backpack, deputies said. He’s 5’10” and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies also said they’re still searching for Jason David Jacobs, 38, of Pembroke.

Jacobs was last seen July 11 in the area of Highway 710 South and Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to deputies. He was reported missing on Monday.

He is five feet, nine inches tall, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.