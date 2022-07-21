PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 38-year-old Pembroke man.

Jason David Jacobs was last seen July 11 in the area of Highway 710 South and Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to deputies. He was reported missing on Monday.

He is five feet, nine inches tall, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.