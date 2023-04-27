ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County family joined several other families across Southeastern North Carolina Thursday to hold a protest about a controversial school hair rule that they said goes against their native heritage.

The Classical Charter Schools of America in Whiteville and Leland held a board meeting that was supposed to include a discussion about whether boys can wear ponytails and buns.

News13’s Maya Lockett attended the meeting.

Tammie Jump is the grandmother of 7-year-old Edward Chavis, a first-grader at the school. For the past year and a half, Edward’s hair was kept in a bun or ponytail to comply with the school’s requirements of keeping hair off the collar and ears.

Edward’s mother received a letter on March 14 stating that those hairstyles were no longer accepted, and that he would not be able to return to school if he did not get his hair cut.

Jump said his long hair represents their native culture.

“Native Americans have worn long hair for a long time. This is nothing new, and it’s not something that we’re willing to change,” Jump said. “We’re willing to wear their shirts, we’re willing to wear their pants, we’re willing to wear the shoes they want us to do. But if I cut off his hair, it’s not like I can come back in and glue it onto his head in the afternoons.”

After facing backlash from students and families, the school decided it would not enforce the policy for the remainder of the schoolyear. The school told parents the issue would be discussed at the school board meeting Thursday.

“On Tuesday, they informed me after I had set the rally that they were no longer going to be discussing it on this day,” said Ashley Lomboy, the mother of Logan Lomboy, a six-year-old student. “So we came in understanding that that was probably not going to be on the agenda.”

However, that did not stop Lomboy and others from attending the meeting, where they asked for answers and held up signs defending their native culture.

“It’s very unfortunate that in 2023, we have to come to these type of meetings, to fight for old things that have been washed away a long time ago,” Lomboy said.

The school continues to argue that the rules were already in the student handbook, but they just were not enforced due to COVID.

The next school board meeting is set for June 30, but it is unclear if the school will discuss the grooming policy.