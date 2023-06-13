ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County homicide investigators and the FBI on Tuesday searched the home of a young woman who disappeared in 2015 as they continue to follow new leads in the case, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.

Sarah Graham

Sara Nichol Graham, the daughter of a former Robeson County deputy, was 18 when she was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015. Family members told authorities that she left at about 6:30 a.m. to go to work at Walmart in Pembroke but never arrived. Her white van was later found abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road in Fairmont.

“At this point in our investigation, we have not been able to independently confirm if Sara did in fact leave that morning to drive to work,” Wilkins said Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. “While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative, we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know. We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but still need that missing piece to bring Sara home.”

Wilkins’ office said last week that homicide detectives, the FBI and a K-9 from the North Carolina Troopers Association had started a search for Graham but didn’t say where.

“Deputies and special agents have interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads, but we will not stop,” Wilkins said Tuesday. “One of my priorities when I was elected Sheriff of Robeson County was to find our missing people and to solve our cold cases. Many of the people who are working on Sara’s case have been working since day one to locate her.

“We are as focused as ever to find Sara and to bring her justice. I believe there are people in our community who have information that can help us. Please come forward.”

In December 2018, authorities said surveyors found a skull by some railroad tracks off Heritage Road and that the teeth had braces. The dental records of Graham and two other missing people who wore braces were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to try to identify the remains, which were found on Heritage Road were about 30 miles north of where Graham’s van was found in 2015, authorities said.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 for information that helps solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100, the FBI’s Charlotte, North Carolina, office at 704-671-6100 or to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.