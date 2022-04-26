ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County homicide investigators and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation Monday night near Red Springs, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said authorities were conducting the investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road.

No additional information was immediately available, but Wilkins’ office said more information will be released on Tuesday.



Photos: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

