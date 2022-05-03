ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators arrested a man involved in a deadly April shooting on Tuesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Avery Chavis of Red Springs on Tuesday. Chavis was charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to police.

The charges are in relation to the death of 33-year-old Vincent Parker also of Red Springs, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Parker was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on April 8.

Chavis was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $150,000 secured bond.